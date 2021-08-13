News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Multiple police cars at Lowestoft address

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:44 AM August 13, 2021   
A heavy police presence was spotted at an address on Edgerton Road in Lowestoft.

A heavy police presence was spotted at an address on Edgerton Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A heavy police presence could be seen outside of an address in Lowestoft.  

Multiple units were called to an address on Edgerton Road at around 4.45pm on Thursday, August 12.  

Police remained at the scene until 8pm. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “We were dealing with an incident whereby we had detained a male for his own welfare.

"But there is no risk to anybody else and it has all be resolved.” 

Lowestoft News

