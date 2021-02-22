Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'

Published: 5:51 PM February 22, 2021

The Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021. Pictures: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A day of action targeting criminals on the roads saw numerous vehicles stopped by police.

Suffolk Police carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity – with the occupants of 16 vehicles caught for not wearing seatbelts.

A car is checked for possible offences at the Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Police checked more than 30 vehicles as part of a special operation on Monday, February 22.

The day of action saw vehicles which were suspected of criminality brought back to a site at the Clifton Road car park in south Lowestoft, where checks were carried out for potential offences.

Police at the Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With the police operation led by the Roads & Armed Policing Team, cars, motorbikes and other vehicles were all stopped.

During the day vehicles were pulled over for a range of offences including not having insurance, defective brake lights, tyre offences, driving while using a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

The two vehicles seized at the Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A total of 33 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued, while a car and motorbike were taken off the road by police.

The motorbike was seized for being a "vehicle of interest" as it was subject to an enquiry in a different force area and the car was removed for motoring offences.

Police said that a motorist was also handed a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for a "Covid-19 breach" having embarked "on a lockdown journey from a different area" that was not essential.

Sgt Neil Clarke, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT), said: “It has been a busy day of action in Lowestoft.

Sgt Neil Clarke, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT), at the Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

“The idea is to detract criminals on the roads and we have had marked and unmarked vehicles around the area escorting vehicles back to the check site.

"Given we are in a lockdown we have had a mixture of offences with more than 30 vehicles seen."

With the aim of the operation to disrupt criminal activity, to catch those committing driving offences, and to remove unsafe vehicles from the road as vehicle examinations were carried out, Sgt Clarke added: “The key messages have been around enforcement of the fatal four offences, but it is also about visible policing.

Sgt Neil Clarke, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT), at the Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"In collisions seatbelts will save your life.

"They are there for a reason - so to have 16 offences of seatbelts not being worn is concerning."