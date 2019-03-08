Search

Police crackdown sees 38 vehicles stopped in one day

PUBLISHED: 16:53 16 July 2019

More than 35 vehicles were stopped by police in Fakenham as part of an operation to disrupt criminals and protect communities. Picture: James Bass

Dozens of vehicles were stopped by police in Fakenham as part of an operation to disrupt criminals and protect communities.

Officers took part in the roads policing action day on Monday July 15.

A total of 38 vehicles were stopped throughout the day for offences including HGV drivers operating over allocated hours and overweight vehicles.

Eight drivers were stopped for failing to wear a seat belt and five for using their mobile phones at the wheel.

Sgt Peter Howlett, from the roads and armed policing team, said: "This is the latest in a series of action days which brings skilled resources together to disrupt criminal activity.

"The drivers dealt with have been issued with a Traffic Offence Report which may result in a fine and/or points on their licence."

Officers used automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to target known offenders and disrupt criminals using the road nand target unsafe vehicles.

Other offences included numerous trailer offences including secondary couplings, number plate and lighting and vehicle defects including, suspension, tyres and lights.

