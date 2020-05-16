Video

Police break up bikers during patrol of Hunstanton seafront

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Police broke up a large group of bikers as they patrolled Hunstanton during the first weekend since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton, the weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Ian Burt Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton, the weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Ian Burt

Sergeant Jennifer Hills and her team spoke to the motorcyclists while conducting routine patrols to ensure social distancing measures were being adhered to.

The group were accepting of the warning and separated, before the vast majority departed the seafront.

Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton, the weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Ian Burt Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton, the weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Ian Burt

Saturday’s patrols were the first weekend checks since the government relaxed lockdown measures and changed its coronavirus campaign message from ‘stay home’ to ‘stay alert’.

Its new guidance allows people to drive an unlimited distance for exercise and meet one person from a different household in an outdoor setting.

Hunstanton at the weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Ian Burt Hunstanton at the weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Ian Burt

“I thought it was going to be a lot busier, but I think the weather has kept people at bay because it’s not as nice as it was initially forecast,” said Sgt Hills. “Most people are obeying the rules, keeping their distance from others and being really sensible.

“When we were on the seafront there was a group of people wearing leathers clearly having arrived on bikes. We asked where they had come from and reminded them the government says they shouldn’t be meeting in groups of more than one person outside their household.

A Covid-19 Safety message near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt A Covid-19 Safety message near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

“We had a bit of a joke, it was quite jovial and good-natured, and they took the advice on board.”

As we joined police on their patrols during the early afternoon, words of advice were offered to various members of the public in a noticeably busier Hunstanton.

Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton, the weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Ian Burt Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton, the weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Ian Burt

One family had travelled from Northampton to visit the coastal town, but no fines were issued by the officers we accompanied.

Sgt Hills admitted enforcing the lockdown had been “frustrating” at times, but said people had, for the most part, acknowledged their wrongdoing when cautioned.

PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

“I’ve come across people who have not been happy with what I’ve said, but most people are apologetic or realise what they’re doing is wrong,” added Sgt Hills. “The vast majority of people have kept to the rules and Hunstanton has been like a ghost town compared to normal.

“Last weekend there was an increase of people coming out, knowing that lockdown was going to be eased. We had lots of families coming onto the beach, but now it’s officially eased it’s a different picture for us in terms of policing.”

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATV patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATV patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATV patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATV patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATR patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATR patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

The cliff top car park in Hunstanton has reopened. Picture: Ian Burt The cliff top car park in Hunstanton has reopened. Picture: Ian Burt

PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATR patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATR patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

People walking along the promenade in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt People walking along the promenade in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

A family walking their dog on the beach in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt A family walking their dog on the beach in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt