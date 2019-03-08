Search

Police continuing to investigate report of rape at UEA in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:51 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 23 June 2019

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate reports of a rape at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

An investigation was launched after the woman was attacked near to the UEA lake on December 6 last year.

Police said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The area was sealed off following the incident while detectives carried out their investigation.

- Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police on 101.

- Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

