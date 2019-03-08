Search

Police continuing to investigate report of rape in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:49 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 16 October 2019

Old Library Wood, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

Inquiries are ongoing following reports of a rape in Norwich.

Detectives launched an investigation after a woman reported being raped in the Old Library Wood in Rosary Road in the early hours of Tuesday, September 17.

The incident happened while the victim was walking home along Thorpe Road and Rosary Road from the city centre.

Police issued an appeal for information following the incident.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the investigation is "ongoing".

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess had previously appealed to the public for information.

He said initial enquiries suggest the suspect walked with the victim "for a short time before the attack happened".

Information to 101.

