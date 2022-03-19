The death of a woman in her 70s in a house in Carlton Close in Dereham is being treated as suspicious - Credit: Google

Police are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a woman in her 70s in Norfolk.

Officers were called to a property in Carlton Close, Dereham, at about 4.20pm on February 24 following the death of a woman.

As a result of initial enquiries, officers were treating the death as suspicious and put a cordon in place at the property.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the death and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives before later being bailed.

He has since been "released under investigation" according to a Norfolk Police spokesman who confirmed the "investigation continues".

A Home Office Post Mortem carried out in February at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn proved inconclusive but further tests were further tests were due to be carried out.

Previously, Detective Inspector Richard Weller, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death."



