Probe continues after woman in 50s sexually assaulted on bus

PUBLISHED: 11:17 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 14 March 2020

Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a First bus. Photo: Bill Smith

Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a First bus. Photo: Bill Smith

Police are continuing to investigate after a woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted by a man in his 70s who sat next to her on a bus.

The victim was sitting on the Number 12 First Eastern Counties bus from Wroxham to Sprowston when a man sat down next to her and assaulted her.

The man tried to make conversation with the victim before inappropriately touching her.

Police launched an appeal following the incident which happened between 9.40am and 10.05am on Thursday, February 27.

A spokesman said enquiries were continuing.

The man is described as 5ft 10 inches tall, of a slim build, having grey hair, wearing a cloth cap, being in his 70s and having no teeth.

Other passengers are believed to have witnessed what happened and are urged to call police.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact PC Nicola Jefferies on 101 quoting crime number 36/14708/20.

