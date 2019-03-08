Investigations continue into reports of rape at UEA campus in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 21:55 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 08 November 2019
Archant
Police are continuing to investigate reports of a rape at Norwich's University of East Anglia almost a year ago.
An investigation was launched after reports a woman was attacked near to the UEA lake on December 6 last year.
Police said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He has since been released under investigation.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries were "still ongoing" into the incident.
The area was sealed off following the incident while detectives carried out their investigation.
- Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police on 101.
- Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.