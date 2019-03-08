Investigations continue into reports of rape at UEA campus in Norwich

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete Archant

Police are continuing to investigate reports of a rape at Norwich's University of East Anglia almost a year ago.

An investigation was launched after reports a woman was attacked near to the UEA lake on December 6 last year.

Police said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries were "still ongoing" into the incident.

The area was sealed off following the incident while detectives carried out their investigation.

- Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police on 101.

- Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.