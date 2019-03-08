Norfolk Police continue to investigate rape and sex assault allegations

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete Archant

Investigations are continuing after reports a woman was raped at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police launched an investigation after the woman was attacked near to the UEA lake between 2am and 2.30am on December 6 last year.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and remains released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, police are continuing to investigate a sexual assault at a Norfolk college.

A 17-year-old was arrested following reports of a sexual assault at Easton College on January 15 this year.

The teenager was released under investigation following the incident and police said that investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with any information about either offence should call 101.