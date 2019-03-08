Search

Inquiries continue following Norwich sex assault

PUBLISHED: 12:27 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 20 March 2019

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

A man in his 30s arrested in connection with a sex assault in Norwich remains under investigation as inquiries continue.

Police launched an investigation after reports a woman in her 30s was attacked in the car park area of the former Lidl supermarket site in Aylsham Road.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident which happened at about 4am on Sunday, November 4 last year.

The man “remains under investigation pending further inquiries” according to a police spokesman.

Just hours after that incident a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in an area of Earlham Cemetery.

That incident, which happened at about 6am on November 4, is not believed to be connected to the attack at the former Lidl site on Earlham Road.

Inquires into that incident are continuing.

Information to police on 101.

