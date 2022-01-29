Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Detectives are today continuing to investigate after a fatal stabbing in Norwich.

A murder probe has been launched after a man in his late teens was stabbed to death in Vale Green.

Emergency services were called just before 7pm on Friday (January 29) following reports a man had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, the man was taken to hospital where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed.

Today police remain at the scene with a section of Vale Green, off Parr Road, sealed off.

A police officer is standing guard at the cordon while other officers could be seen entering flats on Vale Green close to where the cordon has been put in place.

Two people, a man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 30s were arrested shortly after in connection with the incident

The woman was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and the man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

They will be questioned in due course.

Detective chief inspector Dave Freeman said: “A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquires to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

He urged anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 376 of Friday, January 28.