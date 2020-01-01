Search

Man released under investigation following attack on city doorman

PUBLISHED: 11:26 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 01 January 2020

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate after a doorman was attacked in Norwich.

David Aslett suffered shocking facial injuries after he was attacked by a group of four to five people after two of their friends were refused entry to a venue on Wherry Road in Norwich.

A man in his 30s from the Norwich area was arrested on suspicion of assault following the attack, which happened at about 6.30pm on Sunday, November 10.

The man has since been "released under investigation" pending further enquiries according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.

Collections for Mr Aslett were arranged following the attack, prompting the injured doorman to state he was "overwhelmed with the love and support from the people of Norwich" in the wake of the incident.

- Anyone with information about the assault should call police on 101.

