Investigation continues after community centre and park robberies

PUBLISHED: 09:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 07 November 2019

The skate park near Hellesdon Community Centre in Wood View Road where a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle. Picture Dan Grimmer

Two teens arrested following Norwich robberies in which a man was shot in the face and a 13-year-old was threatened with a hammer are still under investigation while inquiries continue.

Detectives had appealed for witnesses after the robberies which happened on May 30.

The first happened in the skate park at Hellesdon Community Centre in Woodview Road at about 12pm when a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by a teenager who was armed with a hammer. The victim was threatened, but not injured.

The victim was hurt in the second robbery, when two teenagers approached an 18-year-old man at the BMX track in Sloughbottom Park in Mile Cross at about 5.30pm and stole his bicycle. As the victim was giving chase, one of the teenagers, who was also carrying a hammer, pulled out an air gun and fired it at the victim.

Two teenagers have been arrested and, according to a police spokesman, remain under investigation as the probe continues.

