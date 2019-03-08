Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police continue to investigate Norwich cat attacks

PUBLISHED: 16:27 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 13 June 2019

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Sarah Cutting

Police are continuing to investigate a spate of attacks on cats in Norwich.

A teenager was arrested after police received five separate reports of cats being injured in the city in just two weeks.

The first incident was reported on April 14 when a cat returned to its owner's home in George Pope Close with both ears cut off, cuts on its back and fur removed.

You may also want to watch:

A second attack was reported on April 23 in the Berners Street when a man was seen stuffing a cat into a holdall bag. When challenged by a member of the public he dropped the bag and ran away.

A day later, on April 24, a man was spotted hitting a cat against a garage door by its tail in the Philadelphia Lane area of Norwich before running off with the cat towards Penn Grove Road.

The same day, police received reports that body parts of a cat had been found on the allotments in the Woodcock Road area the week before.

The teen has since been released and inquiries continue.

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

FULL FIXTURE LIST: Norwich City begin Premier League quest at Liverpool

Norwich City open their Premier League season at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory ‘gardener’

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Young boy who struggles with his writing in final of story competition

Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists