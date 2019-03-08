Police continue to investigate Norwich cat attacks

Police are continuing to investigate a spate of attacks on cats in Norwich.

A teenager was arrested after police received five separate reports of cats being injured in the city in just two weeks.

The first incident was reported on April 14 when a cat returned to its owner's home in George Pope Close with both ears cut off, cuts on its back and fur removed.

A second attack was reported on April 23 in the Berners Street when a man was seen stuffing a cat into a holdall bag. When challenged by a member of the public he dropped the bag and ran away.

A day later, on April 24, a man was spotted hitting a cat against a garage door by its tail in the Philadelphia Lane area of Norwich before running off with the cat towards Penn Grove Road.

The same day, police received reports that body parts of a cat had been found on the allotments in the Woodcock Road area the week before.

The teen has since been released and inquiries continue.