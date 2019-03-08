Police continue to investigate Norwich bus station knife threat

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was threatened with a knife on a bus in Norwich.

A man in his late teens was travelling on a First bus from Dereham, when upon arrival at Norwich bus station, a man on the same bus threatened him with a knife.

No one was injured, and it's believed those involved are known to each other.

A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing following the incident which happened at 10.45pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information is encouraged to contact PC Matt Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.