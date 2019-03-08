Search

Advanced search

Police continue to investigate Norwich bus station knife threat

PUBLISHED: 22:09 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:09 05 September 2019

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was threatened with a knife on a bus in Norwich.

A man in his late teens was travelling on a First bus from Dereham, when upon arrival at Norwich bus station, a man on the same bus threatened him with a knife.

You may also want to watch:

No one was injured, and it's believed those involved are known to each other.

A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing following the incident which happened at 10.45pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information is encouraged to contact PC Matt Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Pukki party continues in Finland as City striker’s penalty keeps Euro 2020 hopes on track

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki scored a penalty to lead Finland to a vital 1-0 win over Greece in Euro 2020 qualifying Picture: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man on trial for grooming and sexually abusing girl denies any sexual contact with her, jury hears

Shane Vertigan, who used to be a traffic warden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists