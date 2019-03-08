Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police continue to investigate knife attack on couple in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:59 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 21 May 2019

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

Police are still investigating after a teenager had a knife held to her throat and her boyfriend was slashed in a terrifying attack in Norwich.

The 17-year-old City College Norwich student, who does not want to be named, had been cycling with her 20-year-old boyfriend on Mile Cross Road, Norwich, when they were subjected to a torrent of verbal abuse from a group of young people.

The victim said they had called her fat before one of the group started attacking her boyfriend.

You may also want to watch:

The teen said her boyfriend was cut in the arm after he pulled the attacker off her.

The offender slashed the female victim's bike tyres before running off down Hansard Close where he was challenged by members of the public but managed to get away.

A police spokesman said inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened at about 4.50pm on February 28 this year.

Information to police on 101.

Most Read

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Council could make millions by building hundreds of homes on market town farmland

An aerial view of Attleborough, where Norfolk County Council could build homes. Picture: Mike Page

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Former Norwich pub site goes on sale for £1.3m

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police continue to investigate knife attack on couple in Norwich

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists