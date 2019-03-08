Police continue to investigate hit and run crash in Norwich

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edwards Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5).

Police are continuing to investigate a fail-to-stop crash which happened in Norwich.

It happened on Edward Street, opposite the entrance to Epic Studios, at about 5.10pm on Friday, April 5, when a black VW Passat, was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The casualty, a woman in her 70s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene.

Following enquiries, a 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and drug driving.

The man has been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the collision were ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact PC Rob Hardingham on 101.