Enquiries ongoing more than two years after cyclist’s death in crash

PUBLISHED: 07:13 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:13 20 November 2020

Scene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

Investigations are continuing into a fatal crash in which a popular Hellesdon cyclist and athlete was killed.

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road, Swannington, near Reepham, as part of training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built when he was involved in a fatal crash with a grey Nissan Navara on June 7, 2018.

A man was arrested in the Coltishall area last month on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned before being released under investigation.

A police spokesman said enquiries were “ongoing”.

The arrest came as a result of additional enquiries made into the case following a review after Mr Cheung’s inquest in July this year.

The inquest, held at Norwich Coroner’s Court, heard Mr Cheung’s bike was struck by the Navara, which had swerved to avoid a van that had overtaken Mr Cheung’s bike.

