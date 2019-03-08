Police urge residents to speak with officers following Norwich attack

Detectives are continuing to investigate an incident where a man was seriously assaulted in Norwich on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Dolphin Grove just before 10pm following reports of a disturbance, and arrived to find a man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital were he remains in a critical condition.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Chief Inspector Sonya Humphreys said: "Whilst detectives are continuing with their enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this incident, we know it will have caused concern among local residents. Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them or contact the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101."