Investigations continue following armed robbery at city store
PUBLISHED: 18:31 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 14 June 2020
Archant
Investigations are ongoing after a Norwich store was held up by a masked man with a handgun.
Police were called at about 8.15pm on April 6 after reports an armed robbery had just taken place at Farm Foods off Westwick Street.
A man armed with a handgun threatened a shop worker while she was closing up.
He grabbed her round the neck and threatened her, demanding she open the safe and then stole a quantity of cash before he fled.
Armed police were deployed and a search for the suspect was carried out but he was not found.
The investigation into the incident is still “ongoing”.
The suspect was about 6ft tall, slim, and wore a mask that covered his face. He was dressed in a black coloured hooded jumper with a white pattern or white writing on the front, and dark coloured trousers.
• Anyone with any information should call police on 101.
