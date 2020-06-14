Search

Investigations continue following armed robbery at city store

PUBLISHED: 18:31 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 14 June 2020

Farm Foods in Westwick Street, Norwich, where there was an armed robbery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Investigations are ongoing after a Norwich store was held up by a masked man with a handgun.

Police were called at about 8.15pm on April 6 after reports an armed robbery had just taken place at Farm Foods off Westwick Street.

A man armed with a handgun threatened a shop worker while she was closing up.

He grabbed her round the neck and threatened her, demanding she open the safe and then stole a quantity of cash before he fled.

Armed police were deployed and a search for the suspect was carried out but he was not found.

The investigation into the incident is still “ongoing”.

The suspect was about 6ft tall, slim, and wore a mask that covered his face. He was dressed in a black coloured hooded jumper with a white pattern or white writing on the front, and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

