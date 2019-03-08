Police continue to investigate after teen stabbed near Norwich

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

Police are continuing to investigate after a teenage boy was stabbed and stamped on in a gang attack near Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, March 22.

You may also want to watch:

The victim was released from hospital at the end of March with his recovery to continue while supported by family and friends.

Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, were arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the attack.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesman said the investigation into the stabbing was ongoing.

Information to police on 101.