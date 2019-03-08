Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police continue to investigate after teen stabbed near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:06 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 20 July 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate after a teenage boy was stabbed and stamped on in a gang attack near Norwich.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, March 22.

You may also want to watch:

The victim was released from hospital at the end of March with his recovery to continue while supported by family and friends.

Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, were arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the attack.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesman said the investigation into the stabbing was ongoing.

Information to police on 101.

Most Read

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’: How ‘no-fault’ evictions are hurting families as government pledges ban

Kerry Barker and her three children - Evie-Rose, nine, Riley, four, and Harley, three - are being evicted from their home for a second time in almost a year through Section 21. Picture: Kerry Barker

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Couple’s anger after caterer bails on wedding with their £500

Jack Pottle paid a £500 deposit to Norwich-based Spit and Grill BBQ Company. Picture: Elliott Russell

Probe into double stabbing near Norwich rail station is still open

Police at Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists