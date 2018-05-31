Search

Investigations continue after man found injured in Norwich city street

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 April 2020

Police have sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant.

Police have sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant.

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was found with serious injuries to his head and arm.

Paramedics were called to treat a man on a stretch of pavement close to the Hotel Nelson in Prince of Wales Road at about 12.30am on February 14.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said enquiries were “ongoing”.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened.

Following the incident, officers stood at either end of an area sealed off by police tape, next to the River Wensum.

Witnesses should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number three of February 14 2020.

