Investigations continue after four arrested near Norwich court

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Inquiries are continuing after four people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after running into police close to Norwich Magistrates Court.

Police saw a car being driven suspiciously and stopped it in Bishopgate, near to the city’s magistrates court at about noon on December 19 last year.

Four people had been in the car but two ran off after the car was stopped.

But officers detained them near to the scene.

Officers seized what was believed to be a quantity of Class A drugs.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A police spokesman said all four people arrested remain under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.