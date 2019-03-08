Enquiries ongoing after discovery of Norwich brothel leads to arrests

Police are continuing to investigate after four people were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences following the discovery of a brothel in Norwich.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 49, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested after police attended a property on Spencer Street on August 19 following concerns were raised for the welfare of people at the address.

The four people were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned before being released under investigation.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Police identified one victim at the address, who was supported by specially trained officers.

Neighbours in the street said they had seen the police at the property - and were not surprised.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.