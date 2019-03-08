Police continue to investigate after brothel discovered in Norwich

Four people arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences after a brothel was discovered in Norwich remain under investigation.

Officers attended a property on Spencer Street on August 19 after concerns were raised for the welfare of people at the address.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 49, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned before being released under investigation.

A police spokesman said they remain under investigation while enquiries continue,

Police identified one victim at the address, who was supported by specially trained officers.

Neighbours in the street said they had seen the police at the property - and were not surprised.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.