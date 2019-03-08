Police continue to hunt for man who fled from police at N&N hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH Archant © 2018

The hunt is continuing for an arrested man who fled from police while being taken to hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, who had been arrested in connection with public order offences, had been receiving treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) but fled at around 11.35am on Wednesday, July 31.

A search for the hunt for the suspect was launched immediately and is still continuing.

You may also want to watch:

Police have released a description of the man.

A spokesman said he is black, in his 20s with short hair, was wearing light tracksuit bottoms and a dark top.

They confirmed enquiries were ongoing, although it is not believed the man poses a threat to the wider public.

As previously reported, police told staff at the John Innes Centre not to leave the premises while they started their search for the man following his escape.