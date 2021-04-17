Probe into woman's death continues following suspected arson

Published: 9:57 AM April 17, 2021

Emergency services were called following a suspected arson attack at a house on Unthank Road, Norwich on December 11 2020. - Credit: Archant

Enquiries are continuing after a woman's body was discovered following a suspected arson attack in Norwich.

Vera Croghan, 89, was found dead at her home on Unthank Road, Norwich, after four teams of firefighters were called to the blaze at 6.40am on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

The death is being treated as unexplained but police are investigating the incident as a suspected arson.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a man in his late teens, who was thought to be known to the victim, arrested following the incident remains detained under the mental health act.

The spokesman added enquiries were "ongoing".

A retired academic, Mrs Croghan was born in Sweden before moving to the United Kingdom after marrying an English academic.

She moved to Norfolk after being appointed a lecturer in Swedish at the University of East Anglia in 1967.

She then remained on staff at the UEA for more than 30 years, during which time she also published several books about the Swedish language.

Tributes were paid to Mrs Croghan by members of her family, who said she was a "much-loved mum of four and grandmother of 10".

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.