Nine people arrested over Norwich brawl to face no immediate action

PUBLISHED: 16:38 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 18 August 2020

Magdalen Close at the junction with Magdalen Street, where there was an incident and several arrests Thursday evening <23.7.20>. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Nine people arrested in connection with a brawl involving 10 men in Norwich will face no immediate action, it has emerged.

Officers were called to the city centre street near its junction with Magdalen Close at about 11pm on Thursday, July 23 following reports of an altercation involving a number of men.

One person was assaulted and suffered minor injuries as a result of the brawl, which took place in Magdalen Street.

A large number of officers, including the dog team and armed officers, were sent to the scene.

Ten men, eight in their 20s, one in his late teens and another in his 40s, were arrested and subsequently released on bail.

A Police spokesman said: “Nine men arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge while one remains under investigation. Additional CCTV enquiries have been completed and the investigation is ongoing.”

