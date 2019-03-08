Police confirm deaths of couple at Norwich home were not suspicious

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied supplied

Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances following the deaths of a young couple at a Norwich home.

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Billy Applegate, 23, and Gaynor Robinson, 19, were discovered in a ground floor flat at Providence Place, Thorpe Hamlet, on Saturday June 1.

It is understood there had been a party at the house with several other people inside the property.

Enquiries had been ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which were thought to be drug related.

A police spokesman said: "As there are no suspicious circumstance, there is no criminal investigation therefore a file has been prepared for the coroner following an inquest. Any further updates should be issued by the coroner."

The couple, who got engaged in August last year lived together with their young daughter.

Emergency services were called just before 10am.