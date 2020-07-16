Death of man who fell from Norwich tower block not suspicious

Police have confirmed the death of a man who fell from a tower block in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh. Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Officers were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building at just before 8.30pm on Friday, June 5.

The man, who has been named as 29-year-old Craig Stubbs, was treated for serious injuries after being found but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

Following enquiries, officers confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.

Officers also said there will be no further action against a woman, aged in her 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident.

A tribute was released by the family of Mr Stubbs which said: “Craig our happy-go-lucky son, brother, uncle and father.

“You lived your life to the fullest with a spring in your step. Taken way too young and so soon.

“We love you and will be missed dearly. Love mum and close family.”

A number of bouquets of flowers were left at the scene following Mr Stubbs’ death, including a touching tribute from his mum.

A photograph pinned to the bench in a communal area outside the tower under the heading, “Stubzy RIP”, reads: “My darling son, taken too soon, fly high, love mum x”.

It is understood Mr Stubbs had gone to Normandie Tower to visit a friend.

A 51-year-old woman from the city tower block said: “He came here regularly - his girlfriend knew a friend who lives in the block.

“He had been coming here for years. He was just a happy-go-lucky, lovely bloke. He was always smiling, happy, saying ‘how are you?’ He would help anyone out.

“He was just a friend, someone you would see coming in the building. He will be sorely missed.”

The woman described how she had been in on Friday evening, when she heard a noise before the fall.