Search

Advanced search

Death of man who fell from Norwich tower block not suspicious

PUBLISHED: 13:38 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 16 July 2020

Craig Stubbs. PIC: Released by Norfolk Police.

Craig Stubbs. PIC: Released by Norfolk Police.

Archant

Police have confirmed the death of a man who fell from a tower block in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Officers were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building at just before 8.30pm on Friday, June 5.

The man, who has been named as 29-year-old Craig Stubbs, was treated for serious injuries after being found but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

Following enquiries, officers confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.

Officers also said there will be no further action against a woman, aged in her 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident.

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

A tribute was released by the family of Mr Stubbs which said: “Craig our happy-go-lucky son, brother, uncle and father.

“You lived your life to the fullest with a spring in your step. Taken way too young and so soon.

“We love you and will be missed dearly. Love mum and close family.”

A number of bouquets of flowers were left at the scene following Mr Stubbs’ death, including a touching tribute from his mum.

A photograph pinned to the bench in a communal area outside the tower under the heading, “Stubzy RIP”, reads: “My darling son, taken too soon, fly high, love mum x”.

It is understood Mr Stubbs had gone to Normandie Tower to visit a friend.

A 51-year-old woman from the city tower block said: “He came here regularly - his girlfriend knew a friend who lives in the block.

“He had been coming here for years. He was just a happy-go-lucky, lovely bloke. He was always smiling, happy, saying ‘how are you?’ He would help anyone out.

“He was just a friend, someone you would see coming in the building. He will be sorely missed.”

The woman described how she had been in on Friday evening, when she heard a noise before the fall.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘These houses are a necessity’: family homes approved despite villagers’ objections

The site of the new family homes along Beccles Road. Photo: Google

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood