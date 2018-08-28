Police ‘concerned’ for missing RAF Lakenheath man’s wellbeing

Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been reported missing. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Police are concerned about the wellbeing of a missing man who disappeared from RAF Lakenheath earlier this week.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Matthew Strasbaugh, 18, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 13 at around midday after he left his home at the RAF base in Suffolk.

He had left the base to go to the shop but did not return and was reported missing to police later on Tuesday.

It is understood he is not a serving member of the military.

Suffolk Police have said they are concerned for Mr Strasbaugh’s wellbeing and said enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

Mr Strasbaugh is described as being white, six feet three inches tall, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a lightweight dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, a t-shirt and black trainers.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Anyone who has seen Matthew or who has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Police on 101.”