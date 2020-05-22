Search

Advanced search

‘Do the right thing’: Police chief’s concern about people heading to beaches

PUBLISHED: 07:11 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:11 22 May 2020

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A police chief has voiced “real concern” about flocks of people descending on the coast this bank holiday weekend in light of the recent easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Just a handfull of sunseekers were on Cromer's main beach Picture: Chris BishopJust a handfull of sunseekers were on Cromer's main beach Picture: Chris Bishop

Earlier this month prime minister Boris Johnson, who announced a lockdown in March to help stop the spread of Covid-19, brought about an easing of measures as part of a road map for Britons to safely exit the crisis.

As a result people have been able to meet others, not from their own household, in areas like parks as long as they abide by social distancing measures.

But with a warm bank holiday weekend in the way, there is concern that Norfolk’s beaches will become magnets for people looking to get out of the house after weeks of lockdown.

Speaking ahead of the weekend Julie Wvendth, Norfolk’s assistant chief constable, said the force had “real concerns” about people heading to the beaches this weekend.

You may also want to watch:

She said it was understandable that people were going to want to go out this weekend but urged that people be sensible and “avoid risks to their family and those around them”.

She said: “We’re still in a response to a pandemic phase and l’m worries that people are becoming complacent because of the relaxing of restrictions.

“The hope would be rather than to jump in the car and go to the coast, try and find places near to where you live.”

But if people did venture out to go the coast this weekend she urged people to “do the right thing” and “protect yourselves, your family and other people around you”.

People were urged to continue to socially distance to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

Those who might be heading for the coast were also urged to be “respectful” to those that live there and not just leave cars parked all over the place blocking others and emergency vehicles.

The concerns follow a video from Norfolk’s chief constable Simon Bailey after greater freedoms were introduced earlier this month. He said: “My main concern is if communities now think the virus no longer poses a threat, they may not adhere to social distancing and take risks not taken before and then increase the risk of infection growing. But it is important to carry on with social distancing and personal hygiene to stop the spread of the virus.

“As we move forward I want communities to continue to reflect on that because this is not the end of the road and there is still a very long way to go. do not mean the pandemic is over.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

‘Do the right thing’: Police chief’s concern about people heading to beaches

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man, 21, jailed after he targeted woman in predatory park attack

William Skiffins. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24