Norfolk’s police commissioner concerned only 5% of people report scams

PUBLISHED: 15:09 14 November 2018

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Norfolk’s police commissioner is concerned that only five per cent of people report being the victim of a scam.

Lorne Green, the county’s police and crime commissioner (PCC), has pledged to use his position to raise awareness of the dangers posed by fraudsters by becoming a ‘scambassador’ with Friends Against Scams, an initiative set up by National Trading Standards (NTS).

Data from the agency shows that the average age of scam victims is 75 and on average victims are conned out of £1000 - but only 5% of people report the crime.

Speaking during Fraud Awareness Week (November 11-17), PCC Green said: “Most often it’s the vulnerable in our society who are targeted and exploited by scammers, but anyone can be a victim. What is particularly concerning is that only 5% of scam victims report their victimisation – often because they are too embarrassed.”

According to Norfolk Trading Standards, scams currently doing the rounds in the county include ‘winning notification’ letters claiming to be from the People’s Postcode Lottery, telephone cold calls claiming to be from the Telephone Preference Management Service, and ‘claim your refund’ text messages claiming to be the DVLA.

