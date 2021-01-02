Probe into sex assault on Norwich bus closed

Published: 8:17 AM January 2, 2021

An investigation into a sexual assault on a bus in Norwich has been closed.

The victim was standing to get off the number 44 service as it approached Castle Meadow when the assault happened.

The suspect, who was said to be about 65 with grey hair, was said to have been sitting down to the left of the woman about two rows back.

The bus was scheduled to start its journey at the Holt Hempstead Road/Charles Road junction at 9.33am and arrived at Castle Meadow at 11.19am. It had been running 10 minutes late when it arrived in Norwich.

An investigation was launched following the incident which happened between 11.30am and 11.35am on Friday, September 4 last year.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed the case had now been closed.

The spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted. This is closed pending further investigative opportunities."