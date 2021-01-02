Probe into sex assault on Norwich bus closed
- Credit: Archant
An investigation into a sexual assault on a bus in Norwich has been closed.
The victim was standing to get off the number 44 service as it approached Castle Meadow when the assault happened.
The suspect, who was said to be about 65 with grey hair, was said to have been sitting down to the left of the woman about two rows back.
The bus was scheduled to start its journey at the Holt Hempstead Road/Charles Road junction at 9.33am and arrived at Castle Meadow at 11.19am. It had been running 10 minutes late when it arrived in Norwich.
An investigation was launched following the incident which happened between 11.30am and 11.35am on Friday, September 4 last year.
But a spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed the case had now been closed.
The spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted. This is closed pending further investigative opportunities."
Most Read
- 1 More than 20 people fined after NYE rave
- 2 Armed police called to Norwich street amid concern for safety
- 3 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
- 4 Owners of stately home unveil new glamping site
- 5 Woman who died in A143 crash named
- 6 More Norfolk pubs offer to become vaccination stations
- 7 Body of missing man found in field
- 8 Police seize equipment as New Year's Eve music event flouts Covid restrictions
- 9 Person taken to hospital after car crashes into wall
- 10 School windows smashed in New Year's Day vandal attack