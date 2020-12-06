Investigation closed into report woman sexually assaulted after getting into car in Norwich

Published: 5:30 AM December 6, 2020

Police have had to close an investigation into a case where a woman was driven out of Norwich, sexually assaulted in an area of woodland and then dropped off more than 40 miles away the following morning.

A woman in her 30s had been walking in the St Benedict's Street area of Norwich on the evening of Saturday, July 25 when she got into a white or silver car with two men, believed to be aged in their 20s and 40s.

The woman was driven around and taken to an area of woodland where she was sexually assaulted by the older man.

She was then dropped off in the Bawsey Pits area of Norfolk sometime before 8am on Sunday July 2

An appeal was launched, but Norfolk Police has now confirmed the "investigation has been closed" and no further action would be taken as "all available enquiries have been exhausted".



