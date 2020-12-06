News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Investigation closed into report woman sexually assaulted after getting into car in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:30 AM December 6, 2020   
St Benedicts Street, Norwich.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

St Benedicts Street, Norwich.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Police have had to close an investigation into a case where a woman was driven out of Norwich, sexually assaulted in an area of woodland and then dropped off more than 40 miles away the following morning.

A woman in her 30s had been walking in the St Benedict's Street area of Norwich on the evening of Saturday, July 25 when she got into a white or silver car with two men, believed to be aged in their 20s and 40s.

The woman was driven around and  taken to an area of woodland where she was sexually assaulted by the older man.

She was then dropped off in the Bawsey Pits area of Norfolk sometime before 8am on Sunday July 2

An appeal was launched, but Norfolk Police has now confirmed the "investigation has been closed" and no further action would be taken as "all available enquiries have been exhausted".


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon

9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon

Highways England | Updated

Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry

Ruth Lawes

person

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court | Video

Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon