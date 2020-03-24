Search

Coronavirus: All police public enquiry offices closed

PUBLISHED: 15:16 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 24 March 2020

Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

All police public enquiry offices have closed to the general public in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Norfolk Constabulary has announced.

Following the latest guidelines from the government, all the force’s public enquiry offices (PEOs) closed from 2pm on Tuesday, March 24.

Members of the public who need to attend an office will have a direct telephone number to access counter staff during normal office hours.

This number will be displayed on posters at each location.

Those that have to attend a police station to answer bail or present documents should call the number as displayed.

Anyone who needs to report a crime or attend a PEO outside of office hours will have access to a yellow phone on the outside of the building which will connect callers to the force’s Contact and Control Room.

Log onto www.norfolk.police.uk to report non-urgent crimes or concerns online.

