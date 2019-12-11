Investigation closed into theft of milk from Norwich primary school
PUBLISHED: 14:46 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 11 December 2019
An investigation into the theft of milk from a primary school in Norwich has been closed by police.
Two hooded men were captured on CCTV walking across the playground of Edith Cavell Academy before they loaded up 20 pints of milk into carrier bags just minutes after it had been delivered to the school.
The audacious raid at the Duckett Close school, which happened just after 2.30am on Tuesday, September 24, was only discovered at the start of the school day.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the investigation has since been closed "due to all lines of enquiry being exhausted".
But they said that should any further lines of enquiry be identified, these will be investigated.
Speaking at the time of the incident, Tracy Bocz, inclusion and school support manager at the school, said both parents and teachers have been affected by the raid.
