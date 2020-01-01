Probe into double stabbing near Norwich train station now closed

An investigation into a double stabbing near Norwich railway station more than a year ago has been closed, police have confirmed.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, along with the ambulance service after two men were stabbed at just after 3.20pm on Wednesday, November 14 2018.

The men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man from the Norwich area were arrested in connection with the incident, which is believed to have started in Hollywood Bowl, but were later released.

But a police spokesman has since confirmed the investigation has been closed "as all available enquiries have been exhausted" but encouraged anyone who feels they have new information to come forward and contact police on 101.