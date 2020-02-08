Investigation closed after boy, 17, stabbed near park in Norwich

A cordon put in place by police after an incident off Boundary Road in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

An investigation into a stabbing near a children's park has been closed, police have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Punters from The Whiffler Pub on Boundary Road rushed to help a 17-year-old who had been stabbed in the leg while he sat in a parked car in Bowers Avenue, near Boundary Road.

A police spokesman said the masked perpetrator smashed the passenger window of the car in what is believed to be a targeted attack. The attacker then fled.

You may also want to watch:

The man was then taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive further treatment, but his injuries were not life threatening.

An investigation was launched by police following the attack, which happened at about 6.20pm on Thursday, January 16.

But a spokesman said "all enquiries have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed".

Howevee anyone with information should call 101.