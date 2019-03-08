Investigation closed four months after Norwich footpath stabbing

Children's play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed Archant

An investigation launched after a man was stabbed as he walked along a Norwich footpath more than four months ago has been closed.

Police had been investigating after a man in his 30s was stabbed as he walked along a footpath from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his stomach and chest following the attack which happened at about 1.45pm on May 16 but was later discharged.

Detectives had been trying to establish the circumstances which led up to the victim being stabbed, although it was believed to be an isolated incident.

However a police spokesman said the investigation has been closed "due to lack of evidence", adding "should any further lines of enquiry come to light it will be reinvestigated."

At the time of the incident, people living in the area said they were shocked but not surprised about what had happened due to the amount of drug dealing in the area.