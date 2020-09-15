Search

Probe closed after woman lured from car and attacked by men

PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 September 2020

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

An investigation, launched after a woman was robbed in a terrifying daylight attack after being lured out of her car by a man who said his friend had been hurt, has been closed.

The victim, who was in her 20s, was flagged down by the man and when she got out to help, she was attacked by a second man, suffering facial injuries as the pair stole her phone.

A member of the public came to help her as she ran back to her car - where she found her rucksack had been stolen.

The victim was driving on High Road at Saddlebow Bridge, near King’s Lynn, when the incident happened.

She needed medical treatment in the aftermath of the attack, which happened at about 11.20am on Saturday, July 4.

An appeal was launched but a police spokesman said: “All lines of enquiry have been exhausted. This is closed pending further investigative opportunities.”

