Woodland rape investigation called off

An investigation into a rape in Norwich has been closed after almost five months.

A woman reported being raped in the Old Library Wood in Rosary Road in the early hours of Tuesday, September 17.

It happened while she was walking home along Thorpe Road and Rosary Road from the city centre.

An appeal was launched for information into the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

But police have since said the investigation has been closed.

A spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has now been closed. Of course, we would always review any new information that came to light."

Anyone with information can call police on 101.