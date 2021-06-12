Published: 8:26 AM June 12, 2021

Police have confirmed no further action will be taken following reports of a rape at Sewell Park in Norwich.

No further action is being taken following reports a teenage girl was raped in a Norwich park.

An investigation was launched into allegations a woman, who is in her late teens, was attacked and raped in Sewell Park at about 10.30pm on Thursday, July 9, last year.

A 19-year-old man, who police said was known to the victim, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was questioned by officers at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre and released on bail, initially until August 7, and then until October 8, and then until January 11 while enquiries into the incident continued.

But a Norfolk Police spokesman has confirmed "no further action" is being taken.

The spokesman said the case has been closed.