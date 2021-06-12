News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police confirm case closed following reports of rape of teen at park

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:26 AM June 12, 2021   
File pictgure of Sewell Park, Norwich. PIC: James Bass.

Police have confirmed no further action will be taken following reports of a rape at Sewell Park in Norwich. - Credit: Evening News © 2008

No further action is being taken following reports a teenage girl was raped in a Norwich park.

An investigation was launched into allegations a woman, who is in her late teens, was attacked and raped in Sewell Park at about 10.30pm on Thursday, July 9, last year.

A 19-year-old man, who police said was known to the victim, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was questioned by officers at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre and released on bail, initially until August 7, and then until October 8, and then until January 11 while enquiries into the incident continued.

But a Norfolk Police spokesman has confirmed "no further action" is being taken.

The spokesman said the case has been closed.

Norwich News

