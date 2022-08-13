The Kisstory music weekend held at Chapelfield Gardens in June - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Police have closed an investigation into an alleged assault at a music event in Norwich earlier this summer.

Security at the Kisstory music weekend held at Chapelfield Gardens was alerted to reports of an assault during the event on Saturday, June 18.

A woman who suffered visible facial injuries had claimed a man aged in his 30s or 40s had attacked her.

Police have been investigating the incident.

A force spokesman said: "The victim no longer supports the initial report.

"The investigation has been closed.

"We would always review any new information provided to us."

More than 1,000 people partied in a big top tent in the park on the first day of the two-day event as DJs from the Kiss radio station entertained the crowd.

