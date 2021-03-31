News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Probe into attack on woman in 80s by armed raiders is closed

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:55 AM March 31, 2021   
An investigation into an attack in which a woman in her 80s was hit over the head with a metal object has been closed.

The victim was struck over the head by one of the raiders as she tried to grab his face covering following the raid at a property on West End Avenue, Brundall at 9.50pm on December 30.

Three suspects rang the doorbell before forcing their way in and rifling through belongings in the house.

The woman sustained cuts and swelling to the head, while another victim, a man who lives in the house, was threatened by one of the suspects before the raiders left the property.

They took jewellery and a phone.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "All avenues have been exhausted and the investigation is closed pending any new lines of enquiry."

Anyone with fresh information on the aggravated burglary should contact Det Insp Tom Smith on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/91486/20.

