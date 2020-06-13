Search

Advanced search

Police close probe into burglaries at Norwich designer clothes store

PUBLISHED: 11:07 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 13 June 2020

Jonathan Trumbull store following the recent raid; PIC: Peter Walsh.

Jonathan Trumbull store following the recent raid; PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

An investigation into a raids which took place at a designer Norwich clothes store earlier this year has been closed.

CCTV footage of a raid on Jonathan Trumbull designer clothes store in Norwich. Picture: Jonathan TrumbullCCTV footage of a raid on Jonathan Trumbull designer clothes store in Norwich. Picture: Jonathan Trumbull

A burglar was captured on CCTV using bolt cutters to force his way into Jonathan Trumbull in Norwich before clambering in and swiping a number of items of designer clothing from the shelves before putting them into a bag and fleeing into the night.

The raider was also caught on camera by passers-by as he ran off following the burglary which happened at the St Stephens Street store, sometime between 2.30am and 6.45am, on February 19 this year.

The burglary, which is thought cost around £6,000 in losses and damage, followed an earlier raid on January 29.

An investigation was launched but a police spokesman said it has now been closed.

Speaking in February, David Kingsley, store owner, said he was “very disillusioned” with it all following the raids.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police investigate after trees in Norwich drilled and filled with diesel

Police are appealing for information after a number of trees have been damaged at Hillside Avenue Primary School in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture Google.

Blacks Boys pub in Aldborough has ‘no intention of changing name’

The Blacks Boys reopened in July 2018. This picture was taken during its refurbishment. L-R, Gary Bumphrey, Sandra Wright and Jason Bumphrey. Pictures: David Bale

East of England ‘R’ number is lowest in the country

On Friday, the Government Office for Science said the R value in England is 0.8-1.0. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Just one patient now being treated for coronavirus at NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

See inside this unique new-build bungalow for sale for £425,000

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plea to help Norwich woman whose family could be torn apart by visa wrangle

Bredge Vizgirda and her family may be torn apart over a visa wrangle. Picture: Bredge Vizgirda

Wife of rugby star launches new business two years after being given a month to live

Tom and Tiffany Youngs with their daughter, Maisie, pictured in 2018. Picture: Courtesy of the Youngs/Archant library

It is one of the top-rated restaurants in Norwich - but how good is its takeaway?

Blue Joanna in Norwich has launched a takeaway of its Asian-inspired street food in lockdown Picture: James Randle

Blacks Boys pub in Aldborough has ‘no intention of changing name’

The Blacks Boys reopened in July 2018. This picture was taken during its refurbishment. L-R, Gary Bumphrey, Sandra Wright and Jason Bumphrey. Pictures: David Bale

Places of worship allowed to reopen for individual prayer

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich
Drive 24