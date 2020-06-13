Police close probe into burglaries at Norwich designer clothes store

Jonathan Trumbull store following the recent raid; PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

An investigation into a raids which took place at a designer Norwich clothes store earlier this year has been closed.

CCTV footage of a raid on Jonathan Trumbull designer clothes store in Norwich. Picture: Jonathan Trumbull CCTV footage of a raid on Jonathan Trumbull designer clothes store in Norwich. Picture: Jonathan Trumbull

A burglar was captured on CCTV using bolt cutters to force his way into Jonathan Trumbull in Norwich before clambering in and swiping a number of items of designer clothing from the shelves before putting them into a bag and fleeing into the night.

The raider was also caught on camera by passers-by as he ran off following the burglary which happened at the St Stephens Street store, sometime between 2.30am and 6.45am, on February 19 this year.

The burglary, which is thought cost around £6,000 in losses and damage, followed an earlier raid on January 29.

An investigation was launched but a police spokesman said it has now been closed.

Speaking in February, David Kingsley, store owner, said he was “very disillusioned” with it all following the raids.