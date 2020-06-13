Police close probe into burglaries at Norwich designer clothes store
PUBLISHED: 11:07 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 13 June 2020
Archant
An investigation into a raids which took place at a designer Norwich clothes store earlier this year has been closed.
A burglar was captured on CCTV using bolt cutters to force his way into Jonathan Trumbull in Norwich before clambering in and swiping a number of items of designer clothing from the shelves before putting them into a bag and fleeing into the night.
The raider was also caught on camera by passers-by as he ran off following the burglary which happened at the St Stephens Street store, sometime between 2.30am and 6.45am, on February 19 this year.
The burglary, which is thought cost around £6,000 in losses and damage, followed an earlier raid on January 29.
An investigation was launched but a police spokesman said it has now been closed.
Speaking in February, David Kingsley, store owner, said he was “very disillusioned” with it all following the raids.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.