Search

Advanced search

Investigation into Norwich park stabbing closed

PUBLISHED: 15:09 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 05 November 2019

GV of Pointers field of George Pope Road, Norwich Photo: Jerry Daws.

GV of Pointers field of George Pope Road, Norwich Photo: Jerry Daws.

©Archant Photographic 2010

An investigation into a stabbing in a Norwich park has been closed.

Police say "all available enquires have been exhausted" following an incident at Pointers Field in Norwich more than four months ago.

Officers had been called were to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday, May 26 following reports a man had suffered knife wounds following an earlier incident in Pointers Field.

You may also want to watch:

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

An arrest was made by police but a spokesman said the investigation has now been "closed" after "all available enquiries have been exhausted".

The police spokesman added: "We would of course encourage anyone who feels they have new information related to either investigation to come forward in the usual way, by calling Norfolk police on 101."

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Road set to close for six weeks for pavement works

Drivers are set to face delays because of road works. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

School told to make improvements again by Ofsted

The Norman CofE Primary School has been told to improve by Ofsted. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

‘Bed-blocking’ patient later died after refusing care at home, inquest hears

Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists