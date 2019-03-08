Investigation into Norwich park stabbing closed

GV of Pointers field of George Pope Road, Norwich Photo: Jerry Daws. ©Archant Photographic 2010

An investigation into a stabbing in a Norwich park has been closed.

Police say "all available enquires have been exhausted" following an incident at Pointers Field in Norwich more than four months ago.

Officers had been called were to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday, May 26 following reports a man had suffered knife wounds following an earlier incident in Pointers Field.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

An arrest was made by police but a spokesman said the investigation has now been "closed" after "all available enquiries have been exhausted".

The police spokesman added: "We would of course encourage anyone who feels they have new information related to either investigation to come forward in the usual way, by calling Norfolk police on 101."