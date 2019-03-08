Search

Advanced search

Three arrested after Norwich balcony fall to face no further action

PUBLISHED: 09:38 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 06 November 2019

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Archant

An investigation launched after a man suffered serious injuries when he fell from a balcony in Norwich has been closed by police after "all lines of enquiry have been exhausted".

The 33-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after suffering "serious injuries" in the incident, which happened just after 10.50pm on Sunday (September 29).

The man remains in a stable condition.

You may also want to watch:

Three people, a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident.

All three had been released on bail while enquiries into the incident continued.

But a police spokesman has today (November 5) confirmed no further action will be taken against the three people who were arrested as all lined of enquiry have been exhausted,

The spokesman added the "investigation has now been closed".

Most Read

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter wrestle with violent burglar with £2,700 ‘bulging’ in his pockets

Anthony Millward tried to steal £2,500 from K's Diner in Wells Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Five men due in court on drugs charges linked to teenager’s death

Norwich Road in Wymondham. Picture Peter Walsh.

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Busy road blocked after car crashes into ditch

The A11 is partially blocked Southbound between Red Lodge and Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists