Three arrested after Norwich balcony fall to face no further action

An investigation launched after a man suffered serious injuries when he fell from a balcony in Norwich has been closed by police after "all lines of enquiry have been exhausted".

The 33-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after suffering "serious injuries" in the incident, which happened just after 10.50pm on Sunday (September 29).

The man remains in a stable condition.

Three people, a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident.

All three had been released on bail while enquiries into the incident continued.

But a police spokesman has today (November 5) confirmed no further action will be taken against the three people who were arrested as all lined of enquiry have been exhausted,

The spokesman added the "investigation has now been closed".