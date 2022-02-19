Norfolk churchyard rape investigation called off

An investigation into a rape in a Norfolk churchyard has been closed after more than six months.

Police began enquiries after a man in his late teens reported that he had been raped in the grounds of St Edmunds Church in Downham Market.

The area around the church was sealed off as officers launched investigations into the alleged incident in the early hours of July 3 last year.

An appeal was launched for information into the incident.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape later the same day and was subsequently released pending further enquiries.

But police have since said the investigation has been closed.

A spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed. Of course, we would always review any new information provided to us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

