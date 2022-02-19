News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk churchyard rape investigation called off

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:46 AM February 19, 2022
St Edmunds Church, on Church Road, in Downham Market.

St Edmunds Church, in Church Road, in Downham Market. - Credit: Geograph/Bikeboy

An investigation into a rape in a Norfolk churchyard has been closed after more than six months.

Police began enquiries after a man in his late teens reported that he had been raped in the grounds of St Edmunds Church in Downham Market.

The area around the church was sealed off as officers launched investigations into the alleged incident in the early hours of July 3 last year. 

An appeal was launched for information into the incident.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape later the same day and was subsequently released pending further enquiries.

But police have since said the investigation has been closed.

A spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed. Of course, we would always review any new information provided to us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.
 

West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

Norwich Live News

City bridge collapses hours after burst water main

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Waves crash against the defences at Walcott, but the risk of a sea change has subsided. Picture: ANT

Norfolk Live News | Video

'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Storm Dudley batters Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

High winds hammer Norfolk causing widespread disruption

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth is among parts of Norfolk under a yellow weather warning for high winds this weekend.

Norfolk Live News | Video

From 80mph gusts to disruption: All you need to know about Storm Eunice

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon